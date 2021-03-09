Barclays Upgrades Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) to “Overweight”

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TMSNY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221. Temenos has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

