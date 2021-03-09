Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 330,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

