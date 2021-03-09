Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $31.50 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

