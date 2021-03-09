Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $31.50 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.
Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
