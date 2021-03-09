Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $383.45 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $383.45 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

