BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and $1.72 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00526508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

