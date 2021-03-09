Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%.

BATL opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. Battalion Oil has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company held interests in 52,368 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

