Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 5.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 2,188,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,333,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. As a group, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

