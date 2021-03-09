Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.02

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 73236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

