Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Bavarian Nordic A/S to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

