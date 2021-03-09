Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

