Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.59 ($86.58).

ETR:BMW traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €75.67 ($89.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,139,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.87 and a 200 day moving average of €67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

