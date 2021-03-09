Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 87,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 57,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

