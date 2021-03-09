BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $52,067,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

BCE stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

