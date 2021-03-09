BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.02

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 4489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

Get BCE alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.