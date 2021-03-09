Beacon (BECN) Trading 95.7% Higher Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Beacon has a market cap of $27,903.05 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 95.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029671 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

