Beam Achieves Market Cap of $59.89 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $59.89 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,357,160 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

