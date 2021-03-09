Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research increased their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.75. 57,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.03 million and a P/E ratio of -41.46.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

