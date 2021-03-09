Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.