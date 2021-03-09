Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.
Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.
