Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price rose 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $84.02. Approximately 1,364,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,159,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.