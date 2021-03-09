BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0006

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $139.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00033037 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.