Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.62

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 42821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $641.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

