Beazer Homes USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,879 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the average daily volume of 938 call options.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BZH traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 46,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.