Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average of $243.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.