Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 41,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

