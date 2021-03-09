Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 470,214 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $82,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

