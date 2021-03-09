Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.88 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for about $1,206.62 or 0.02227642 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $86.88 million and $4.59 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00270678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.