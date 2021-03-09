Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $88.70 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1,232.00 or 0.02273090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $88.70 million and $3.08 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00277248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00064098 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004337 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

