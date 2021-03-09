Beer Money Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $409,042.87 and $12,770.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00793118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029999 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,250,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

