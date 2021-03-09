Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 47.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $351,740.34 and approximately $601,471.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,781,580 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

