Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BDRFY):

2/24/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/19/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/18/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of BDRFY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 112,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

