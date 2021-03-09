Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.