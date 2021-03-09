BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. BeiGene accounts for approximately 5.5% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.10% of BeiGene worth $258,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $8.31 on Monday, reaching $292.97. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,146. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

