Beldex Market Capitalization Achieves $84.18 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $84.18 million and $23,089.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 257.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.