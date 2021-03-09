Beldex Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.22 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $86.22 million and $18,625.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 258.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

