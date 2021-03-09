Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading 53.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005709 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $69.16 million and $31.43 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

