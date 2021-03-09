Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.06. 183,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 943,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

