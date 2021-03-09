BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Acquired by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 6.06% of BELLUS Health worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 438,077 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.81. 42,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

