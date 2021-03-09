Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 21.2% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price was up 21.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 129,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 269,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Belo Sun Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of C$368.53 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

