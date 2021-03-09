Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 10061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Specifically, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,537.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

