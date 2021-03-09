Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BHCCF remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. Benchmark has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.