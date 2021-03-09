Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $458.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

