BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.86 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

