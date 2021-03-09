Berenberg Bank Increases Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock traded up GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,592.83 ($20.81). 52,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,578.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,573.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £916.23 million and a PE ratio of 33.46. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.