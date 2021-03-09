Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 4th.

ENT stock traded down GBX 18.12 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,396.88 ($18.25). 2,563,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,494 ($19.52). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,336.58.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

