Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Commerzbank raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HENKY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

