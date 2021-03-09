Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,295,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

