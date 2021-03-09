Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.