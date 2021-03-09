Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 11.5%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $53.31. Approximately 1,260,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,145,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $7,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 814,105 shares of company stock valued at $55,945,727.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

