Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,441. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $460.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Berry in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.