Berry Data Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00015573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $16.81 million and $3.76 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.57 or 0.00510488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00069544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00077179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00522815 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.